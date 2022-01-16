L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

