Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

