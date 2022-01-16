Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

