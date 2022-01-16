Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

