Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $36.28 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

