Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $96.35 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

