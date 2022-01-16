Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 60,371 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,371 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.