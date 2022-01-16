Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

UI stock opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.87 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

