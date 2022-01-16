Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PetMed Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PetMed Express by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

