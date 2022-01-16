Lossless Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Lossless has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $36.05 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.16 or 0.07714740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.46 or 0.99858500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

