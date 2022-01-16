Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 225.2% in December

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the December 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Separately, upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

