Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.76 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

