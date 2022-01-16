Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

