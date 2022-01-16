Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.