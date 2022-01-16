Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 10,542 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 83,792 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

AAL stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

