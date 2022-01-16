Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 61.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.