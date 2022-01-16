Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.