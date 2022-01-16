Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE MCN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,534. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 589,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

