Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE MCN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,534. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Fiduciary
