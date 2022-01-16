Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 42.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

