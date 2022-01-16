Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.