Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,886,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vimeo by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,207,000 after buying an additional 354,611 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

