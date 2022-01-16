Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

