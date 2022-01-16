Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

