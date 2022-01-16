Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 553,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.81 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

