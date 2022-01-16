Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

