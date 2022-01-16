Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 3,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,298,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

