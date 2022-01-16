Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.46) to GBX 253 ($3.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.90).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.45. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.29).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

