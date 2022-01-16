Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

