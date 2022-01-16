Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.15.

MQ opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

