Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 170,622 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $114,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

