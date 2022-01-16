Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 49,252 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $125,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $105,866,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,594,000 after buying an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

