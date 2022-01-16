Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 55,784 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,784 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $130,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

