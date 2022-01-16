Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $142,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

