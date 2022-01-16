Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Match Group stock opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

