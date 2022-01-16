Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Materion posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Materion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.61. 76,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,762. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

