Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 180,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,724. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

