McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

