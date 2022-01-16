Medifast, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MED opened at $203.96 on Friday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.