MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.35.
TSE:MEG opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
