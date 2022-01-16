MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.35.

TSE:MEG opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

