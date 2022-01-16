MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.49 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

