Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 11.9%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 108,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,019,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 112,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

