MenaPay One Day Volume Reaches $699.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $180,586.44 and approximately $699.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

