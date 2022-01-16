Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a growth of 330.6% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 997,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 361,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $9.97 on Friday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

