Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in December

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MBNKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

