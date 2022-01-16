MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.