MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,353. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

