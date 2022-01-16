MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,353. MGE Energy has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
