Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 78.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average of $198.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.