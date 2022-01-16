Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,636 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 1.09% of Middlesex Water worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 95.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

