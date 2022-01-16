Mirrored Tesla Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,672.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $29,672.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $1,064.28 or 0.02472279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 13,101 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

