Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 107,468 shares.The stock last traded at $18.36 and had previously closed at $17.96.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 194.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

